Chinese ‘Zombie Vape’ chemical lab raided near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Chonburi raided a suspected Chinese-run chemical mixing operation near Pattaya on Tuesday, May 19, uncovering what officials described as a large-scale production site linked to “zombie vape” substances used in narcotic-laced e-cigarettes increasingly circulating in Thailand’s nightlife scene. The operation was led by Chonburi Governor Narit Niramaiwong alongside provincial police commanders, administrative officials, and security agencies after local residents reported suspicious activity involving Chinese nationals inside a secluded pool villa in Huay Yai, Banglamung district. During the raid, officers discovered large quantities of chemicals stored in industrial containers, sacks, and packaging boxes across the property. A second-floor room had reportedly been converted into a makeshift laboratory containing three industrial chemical mixers, glass tubes, weighing devices, and other laboratory-style equipment.







Officials said the machines appeared to be actively producing Etomidate — commonly referred to in local media as a “zombie drug” ingredient — allegedly intended for use in drug-infused vape pods known locally as “pot K.” Two Chinese nationals, identified as Jia Jing, 47, and Teng, 24, were detained at the scene. Police said both admitted they were responsible for monitoring the property and overseeing the chemical mixing process. They initially face charges related to illegally working in Thailand while investigators widen the probe. Authorities later expanded the investigation to a warehouse in Bang Lamung located more than 20 kilometers away after surveillance linked the suspects to the site. Officers reportedly seized additional chemical containers, laboratory tools, and mixing equipment believed connected to the operation.



Governor Narit said the investigation follows an earlier raid roughly two months ago at another rental property in Nong Pla Lai, where officials also uncovered suspected psychotropic chemical mixing activities tied to foreign-operated networks. Officials warned that illegal chemical production linked to narcotics and nightlife drugs appears to be spreading more aggressively across Chonburi province, prompting renewed calls for village leaders and residents to monitor suspicious foreign activity in residential areas. Police said narcotics suppression officers, immigration police, and regional investigators are now working to trace the source of the chemicals and identify larger figures behind the operation.

















































