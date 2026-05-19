Pattaya draws a harder line on street disorder and public space clutter

PATTAYA, Thailand – City enforcement officers in Pattaya carried out another public order operation on May 19, asking a middle-aged homeless woman to remove her belongings from a sidewalk area along a Pattaya roadway as part of ongoing efforts to improve cleanliness and urban order across the city. Officials said maintaining a clean, safe, and organized environment remains a daily responsibility for city workers, even if not every issue can be solved immediately.







Authorities noted that municipal officers continue conducting field inspections and responding to public concerns in different parts of Pattaya, with a focus on sidewalks, public spaces, and areas frequently used by residents and tourists. According to city officials, the woman cooperated with officers and removed her belongings voluntarily without incident. The operation forms part of Pattaya’s broader push to improve the appearance of public spaces and strengthen confidence in the city as a livable and tourism-friendly destination.

















































