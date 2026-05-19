Woman’s 6-month lemon water detox turns into unexpected health warning

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 32-year-old woman in China reportedly developed early kidney abnormalities and tooth enamel erosion after drinking large amounts of lemon water every day for six months in an attempt to “detox” her body, prompting health experts to warn against excessive consumption of acidic drinks. The woman, identified only by the surname Li, began drinking concentrated lemon water daily after reading claims online that it could help cleanse the body, improve immunity, and support liver and kidney health. According to reports, she consumed around two large glasses a day, sometimes nearly a liter in total, often drinking it on an empty stomach and even replacing plain water with lemon water when thirsty.

During a routine medical check-up, doctors reportedly found several health issues, including electrolyte imbalances involving potassium and calcium levels, increased urine acidity, and early signs of kidney strain. After reviewing her daily habits, physicians believed the excessive intake of acidic lemon water over a prolonged period may have forced the kidneys to work harder to maintain the body’s acid-alkaline balance.







Dental damage also discovered

In addition to internal health concerns, Li reportedly began suffering from noticeable tooth sensitivity, especially when consuming cold or sour foods. A dental examination later revealed early enamel erosion linked to frequent exposure to acidic lemon water. Dental experts explained that lemon juice has a very low pH level, and regular exposure — particularly in concentrated form or on an empty stomach — can gradually wear down tooth enamel over time. Fortunately, doctors said the condition was identified early. After reducing her lemon water intake, adjusting her diet, and following medical advice, her symptoms reportedly improved within a few months.

Experts warn moderation matters

Nutrition specialists stress that lemons still contain beneficial nutrients such as vitamin C, flavonoids, and citric acid, which may support hydration and digestion when consumed in moderation.

However, experts warn that excessive intake can trigger unwanted side effects, particularly for people with acid reflux, gastritis, stomach sensitivity, or kidney-related conditions.



Health professionals recommend:

Avoid drinking highly concentrated lemon water

Do not replace plain water entirely with lemon drinks

Drink lemon water after meals rather than on an empty stomach

Limit intake to moderate amounts, such as one small glass daily

Rinse the mouth with plain water afterward to reduce acid exposure on teeth

Experts also note that vitamin C breaks down easily when exposed to heat or left sitting for long periods, meaning large batches prepared for all-day drinking may provide fewer benefits than many people expect. While lemon water can be part of a healthy lifestyle, doctors say balance and moderation remain the key to avoiding unintended health problems.

















































