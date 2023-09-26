Stringent safety inspections enhance Pattaya beach and maritime security

Pattaya, Thailand – In an extensive effort, Pattaya’s law enforcement officials conducted thorough inspections of beach areas and sea vessels in Pattaya Bay on September 22. These safety and security measures covered a wide range of criteria, ensuring strict adherence to regulations by all sea vessels operating in the region. The inspections included a meticulous review of licenses issued by the Department of Ports and Harbors, certificates of vessel inspection, boat operator licenses, tour business licenses, and liquor sale permits.







The focus remained on safety, with a keen eye on verifying that boats were properly equipped with life jackets, life rafts, and other vital safety equipment. Additionally, rigorous enforcement of passenger capacity limits aimed to prevent vessels from exceeding their designated passenger counts. Authorities also examined signage and barriers to bolster on-board safety, requiring clear displays of vessel names.







To enhance safety on land and curtail potential disturbances, law enforcement officers conducted patrols along Pattaya Beach. Their primary goal was to prevent gatherings of young individuals. In the process, they carried out searches to detect any illegal weapons or prohibited items. Individuals under the age of 18 received information about local regulations and were encouraged to return to their accommodations.











