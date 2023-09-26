Woman electrocuted by exposed wiring on Pattaya lamp post

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of Sept 24, a young woman was electrocuted while walking back to her residence along Third Road in South Pattaya. Friends called the emergency services at 5.20 a.m. to report that a woman was in critical condition due to electrical shock.

Local paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in a desperate attempt to stabilize her condition before transporting her to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment. Tragically, her injuries proved fatal, and she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.







The victim, identified as 25-year-old Patchanicha Moonpen was with a group of friends at the time of the incident. They had just left a local pub in the Soi Sophon Market area, en route to their accommodations. Virot Sinsombat, a 35-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, said that the girls shouted for help, saying that their friend had been electrocuted by a live electrical wire sticking out of a utility pole. Virot immediately called for help and initiated CPR.







Following an inquiry, it became evident that the tragic accident resulted from electrical wiring that was exposed and inadequately secured. The haphazard arrangement of these wires presented a grave hazard to pedestrians, ultimately resulting in the tragic loss of Patchanicha’s life. Local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident’s details and are encouraging both residents and business proprietors to promptly report any unsafe electrical conditions, aiming to avert similar tragedies in the future.













