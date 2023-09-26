Japanese iPhone rescued from the depths of Pattaya Bay

Pattaya, Thailand – In a twist of high-tech aquatic drama, a Japanese tourist’s iPhone decided to take an unplanned swim near the old Walking Street Pier in Pattaya on Sept 22. The tourist promptly reported the incident to the Pattaya City Administration, setting in motion an amusing chain of events.







The city’s public order guardians, known for their legendary efficiency, sprang into action. With utmost seriousness, they initiated an investigation worthy of a Hollywood thriller and teamed up with the local maritime search and rescue crew, probably the only team ready to rescue an iPhone from the depths of the sea.

Off to sea they went, near the old pier that serves as the gateway to Pattaya’s famous Walking Street. With determination in their hearts and snorkels on their faces, they embarked on a quest to locate the elusive iPhone.







After what can only be described as an epic battle of man vs. phone vs. sea, the search and rescue team emerged victorious, triumphantly clutching the dripping, but surprisingly still operational, iPhone. The Japanese tourist, now reunited with his beloved gadget, couldn’t have been happier.

This quirky tale of a daring iPhone rescue in the waters of Pattaya will surely go down in the annals of maritime history, reminding us all that sometimes, even smartphones need a refreshing dip in the sea.













