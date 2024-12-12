Strict New Year’s measures in Pattaya to combat drunk driving and underage alcohol sales

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced stricter measures for the upcoming New Year’s period to prevent drunk driving and reduce road accidents at tourist destinations, including Pattaya City and at celebration venues across Thailand. The new regulations include a ban on consuming alcohol while driving or as a passenger in a vehicle, with severe penalties for violations.

Dr. Nipon Chinanon, Director of the Alcohol Control Committee, joined a meeting of the subcommittee for the Prevention and Suppression of Violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act of 2008. The meeting, held on December 9, was chaired by Pol. Lt. Gen. Akharadet Pimonsri, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), and attended by representatives from various sectors.







The meeting focused on measures to prevent and reduce road accidents during the New Year 2024, with a particular emphasis on drunk driving. The authorities plan to conduct random alcohol screenings for all drivers involved in accidents. If the blood alcohol level of drivers under 20 years old exceeds 20 milligrams per deciliter, they will be considered “intoxicated,” and further investigation will be carried out to identify and prosecute alcohol vendors.

Additionally, the public has been reminded about the ban on drinking alcohol while driving or as a passenger in a vehicle. Violators will face penalties, including up to six months in prison, fines up to 10,000 baht, or both. The public has also been urged not to sell alcohol to minors under the age of 20, with strict enforcement of the law against alcohol sales promotions.







The authorities are working on an integrated approach to reduce road accidents, which includes heightened inspections at community checkpoints, awareness campaigns, and the involvement of public health volunteers. Special attention will be given to motorcyclists and youth under 20 years old, who are particularly at risk.

Anyone witnessing violations can report them via the TAS website (http://tas.go.th) or call the DDC's hotline at 1422.




































