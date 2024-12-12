14-year-old Sattahip schoolboy arrested for stabbing junior to death over a staring incident

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Tragedy struck in Sattahip, Chonburi, when a 14-year-old boy, identified by the alias “A” (a Thai-Australian student), was fatally stabbed outside a convenience store on the evening of December 10. The incident occurred at 8:31 PM in the Montra Garden Home in Bang Saray. The victim was found lying face up in a pool of blood on the store’s entrance stairs, with a sharp knife embedded in his back, almost piercing his chest. The knife’s broken handle was found on the road in front of the store. The victim’s mother and older sister were seen crying in shock at the scene.







Pol. Col. Thanapol Klinkaesorn, Chief of Sattahip Police Station, launched an investigation immediately. By 9:25 PM, investigators identified the suspect as “B,” a 14-year-old student from the same school, who lived in a nearby neighborhood. The police located him at his home, where he was with his parents, and invited both the suspect and his guardians for questioning.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect and the victim had a previous altercation at school. The victim allegedly made eye contact with the suspect in a challenging manner, leading to a confrontation between the two. This led to a series of tense exchanges and even a physical altercation earlier that day. The situation escalated when the suspect sent a message to the victim, proposing to settle the issue outside of school. The two met, and a fight broke out, which was briefly interrupted before they parted ways. The victim then walked to the convenience store located at the entrance of the village, unaware that the suspect was following him.







As the victim approached the store, the suspect caught up to him, pulled out a knife, and stabbed him in the back. The victim fell to the ground, fatally injured, while the suspect quickly fled the scene on his motorcycle. At the time, the suspect did not realize that a single stab wound would lead to the victim’s death.

The authorities sent the victim’s body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a postmortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. Additionally, forensic evidence, including the broken knife, was collected at the crime scene and from the suspect’s body, as well as from the motorcycle used during the crime. The evidence will be incorporated into the case file for further legal proceedings.

The next morning, the suspect was taken to the Juvenile and Family Court in Chonburi, where he was scheduled to meet with a multidisciplinary team for questioning. He is expected to face criminal charges, and the case will proceed according to the law.



































