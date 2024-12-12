Tailored solutions in action – Pattaya mobilizes efforts to address homelessness and begging in public spaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City, coordinated with Banglamung district officials, Pattaya police, and the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Center to address the issue of homelessness, begging, and vagrancy in public areas, December 10.

The first location inspected was Nong Or Community, Central Pattaya, following complaints from local residents about disturbances caused by groups of homeless individuals engaging in drinking and disorderly behavior. However, during the inspection, only one homeless person was found, as others had reportedly gone out to collect recyclable items.







Authorities then moved to Pattaya Beach Road, a hotspot for homeless individuals and beggars. Officers discovered several groups sleeping on sidewalks and public walkways. Four individuals were identified and sent to the Pattaya City Police Station for further screening.

The effort was initiated in response to ongoing complaints about the negative impact on the city’s image as a tourist destination. While previous operations have managed to address the issue temporarily, the problem persists. The city has faced challenges due to legal limitations, making a comprehensive solution difficult.







Authorities plan to implement tailored interventions for each case. Homeless individuals with medical conditions will be referred to hospitals, while those with families will be reconnected with relatives. For individuals with no support system, the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center will assist in providing shelter and care.

Pattaya City continues to collaborate with all relevant agencies to create sustainable solutions, aiming to reduce vagrancy and improve the city’s image for residents and tourists alike.



































