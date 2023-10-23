Strategic planning ensures Bang Phra reservoir meets regional demands

PATTAYA, Thailand – Kasipat Watansuchat, Head of the Water Allocation and Improvement System Division of the Chonburi Water Management Project, provided crucial insights into the present water conditions in the region. On October 21, he disclosed that the collective water capacity across all 13 reservoirs stands at 189 million cubic meters out of a total capacity of 294 million cubic meters.







Watansuchat specifically addressed the status of the Bang Phra Reservoir, currently holding approximately 68 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 58.33% of its total capacity. This notable increase in water levels was the result of strategic planning and effective management by the Chonburi Water Management Project, aimed at meeting the diverse demands of the public, industrial, agricultural, and domestic sectors.







As part of their initiatives, the project has been redirecting water from the Phra-ong Chao Chaiyanuchit Canal at a rate of approximately 500,000 cubic meters per day and from the Bang Pakong River at a rate of around 200,000 cubic meters per day to store in the Bang Phra Reservoir. This operation is anticipated to continue until the end of October.

It is projected that by early November, the Bang Phra Reservoir will contain around 80 million cubic meters of water, ensuring a robust and sufficient supply for various purposes such as industry, agriculture, and domestic use.













