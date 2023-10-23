Rong Poh market promotes healthy eating during Vegetarian Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 19, Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat of Banglamung Subdistrict spearheaded a community initiative at Rong Poh Market, just north of Pattaya. The aim was to promote informed dietary choices among locals during a ten-day vegetarian period. His team distributed insightful pamphlets to vendors and customers, offering guidance on ingredient selection, seasoning choices, and maintaining a healthy vegetarian diet.







The initiative addressed concerns about the modern trend of replicating animal product tastes and textures in vegetarian food, often involving chemicals and preservatives. The Municipality Public Health Department capitalized on the opportunity to educate market participants and the public on selecting vegetarian ingredients that meet health standards. Recommendations emphasized choosing low-sugar, low-salt, and low-fat soups and stews, while cautioning against heavily processed foods mimicking animal products.







These efforts encouraged awareness and prompted discussions on making sound dietary choices during the vegetarian period. Suggestions included opting for unsweetened plant-based dairy products and incorporating regular exercise to burn calories. The community-driven event at Rong Poh Market emerged as a catalyst for heightened awareness among vendors, customers, and the vegetarian community.

















