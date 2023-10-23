Pattaya grapples once again with intense rainfall and flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and its surrounding regions, notably in the Banglamung district of Chonburi province, faced a prolonged period of heavy rainfall, resulting in localized flooding and significant traffic disruptions on October 21. The unrelenting rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, persisted for nearly an hour in the afternoon. This led to substantial water accumulation in various parts of Banglamung, submerging certain areas in floodwaters measuring 60-70 centimetres deep.







The inundation significantly disrupted road traffic, rendering motorcycles and small cars unable to navigate through the waterlogged streets. This led to temporary road closures and delayed commutes, presenting challenges for Pattaya’s authorities in managing the impact of the flooding and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

The areas most severely impacted included Sukhumvit Road in front of the highway police station, the railway parallel road between Soi Khao Noi and Soi Khao Talo, as well as segments of Beach Road and Soi Bua Khao Pattaya South. Even after spending millions of baht on new drainage systems, the Paniad Chang-Moom Aroi intersection on Third Road was the first to get flooded and closed to traffic. Cars and bikes were redirected into little sois, where commuters were stuck for hours.







This recurring issue has become all too familiar in these locations during heavy rainfall. Typically, it takes around 30 minutes for the floodwaters to recede after the rain subsides, but that doesn’t always happen as it could take hours in some areas.

Despite continuous efforts by the Pattaya City administration and relevant agencies to address this recurrent problem, the situation underscores the pressing need for enhancements to the drainage systems and effective floodwater management. Such measures are essential to prevent further inconveniences for both residents and tourists in this popular beach town.























