Storm damages Sattahip market

A torrid thunderstorm ripped off a roof at Sattahip Market, damaging the fresh-food stalls below.

Sattahip Councilman Sitthichai Kiatmontri inspected the damage May 28 and requested that the Sattahip Naval Base, responsible for the area, repair a fallen electricity pole.







Residents said heavy winds blew off roofs and knocked out the power pole, causing panic among hawkers.

The Thai Meteorological Department said a monsoon trough was laying across the country’s lower northern, central and northeastern regions. In addition, the southwest monsoon that prevailed over the Andaman Sea, South and Gulf of Thailand has strengthened.







These conditions caused rainfall in some areas of the North, Northeast and East, with thunderstorms and gusty wind in several areas of the South. Seas in the eastern and southern region could see swells of up to four meters.

Moreover, tropical cyclone Yaas over India was downgraded to a tropical depression. It is expected to further downgrade to a low-pressure system.























