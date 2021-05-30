Thailand discards internet post ‘Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines contain pork fat’

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has warned people not to believe or share news and Internet posts which claim that the Sinovac and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines contain pork fat.

The ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre said the Department of Disease Control (DDC) pointed out that the information is false, as the DDC has thoroughly inspected the ingredients in both types of vaccines and found no trace of pork fat.







The Anti-Fake News Centre asked people not to share such information, as it could spread misunderstanding.

The center added that it is investigating the origin of the rumor and will file charges against the original poster, as putting falsified information into a computer system is a violation of the Computer-Related Crime Act. (NNT)























