Stem Cell Therapy and a less costly alternative were the topics at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, November 20, Dr. Kevin Derrick Mah, PhD, from Malaysia delivered an enlightening talk to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC), focusing on the advancements and applications of stem cell technology. Dr. Mah, who previously visited Thailand in 2019, expressed his pleasure at returning to share his expertise. He was followed by Tannie Leong, Nutritionist, also from Malaysia.

Dr. Mah began by explaining the fundamental role of stem cells in human development and regeneration. He highlighted their unique ability to duplicate and regenerate various body parts, with the exception of teeth. However, he noted that the number of stem cells in the body decreases significantly with age, dropping from 100% at birth to only 5% by age 60.

The discussion then moved to the various sources of stem cells, including embryonic stem cells, umbilical cord stem cells, and adult stem cells from bone marrow and fat. Dr. Mah emphasized the shift from older, painful extraction methods to newer technologies, such as using stem cells from the umbilical cord’s Wharton’s jelly.







Dr. Mah also addressed the risks associated with using adult stem cells, including contamination and low efficacy. He stressed the importance of using clean and safe methods to ensure the best outcomes for patients.

A significant portion of the talk was dedicated to explaining the difference between normoxic and physioxic stem cells. Dr. Mah noted that physioxic stem cells, which are cultivated in low oxygen environments, have higher survival rates in the body compared to normoxic stem cells.

Dr. Mah shared several success stories, including the treatment of a third-degree burn with stem cells. He discussed the potential of stem cells in treating various diseases, showcasing the promising future of this technology.

While acknowledging the high cost of stem cell treatments, Dr. Mah mentioned the availability of alternative, more affordable options. He encouraged the audience to explore these options and consider the benefits of stem cell therapy.

Dr Mah was followed by Tannie, who has a background in natural therapy. She provided information about certain medications as an alternative to Stem Cell Therapy. She emphasized her role as an independent distributor for AFC, a renowned biomedical company in Japan, and highlighted the company’s achievements in manufacturing, research, and education.





Tannie discussed the importance of natural nutrition products and their benefits, particularly for individuals with diabetes, cancer, and other health conditions. She mentioned that AFC’s products are free from hormones, GMOs, heavy metals, preservatives, and coloring, making them safe and effective for various health issues. Further, AFC’s products hold multiple patents for cell regeneration, blood circulation, high blood pressure, and blood clot prevention, making them highly effective for various health issues. She described four specific AFC products, Sensei Suru, SOP Subarashi, Utsukushhii, and Hikari, noting the specific health benefits of each.

During the talk, Tannie also shared personal anecdotes and success stories of individuals who experienced significant health improvements after using AFC’s products. These stories included cases of improved kidney function, reduced need for dialysis, and better management of diabetes and other chronic conditions.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view videos of the two presentations, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkwpLZbCqUI for Dr Mah and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxFzBJdDUP0 for Tannie.













































