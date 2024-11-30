Pattaya Beach Road transforms into walking street with food and fireworks for two nights

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach Road has been transformed into a vibrant walking street, featuring a variety of food stalls and a spectacular fireworks display for two nights, November 29-30, as part of the International Fireworks Festival.

The bustling road of around 3.5 kilometer stretch, normally filled with vehicles, was closed off to traffic, allowing visitors to enjoy the festival atmosphere on foot. The event attracted large crowds, with vendors offering an array of delicious food and drinks, while the sky above was lit up by stunning firework displays.

This transformation is part of the city’s efforts to enhance the festival experience and create a festive environment for both locals and tourists. The event has become one of Pattaya’s most anticipated celebrations, drawing thousands of visitors to the beachfront for an unforgettable night of food, entertainment, and fireworks.























































