Pattaya goes all-in for children’s day, drawing big crowds and bigger smiles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City hosted a large-scale celebration for National Children’s Day 2026 on Saturday morning, drawing thousands of children and families to a fun-filled event highlighted by a surprise mascot appearance from the city’s mayor.

On January 10, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening ceremony of the Pattaya National Children’s Day 2026 celebration. The mayor read the official Children’s Day message under this year’s national slogan, “Love Thailand, Care for the World,” delivered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The event was attended by Pattaya City executives, city council members, department heads, and representatives from public and private organisations that supported the event with gifts and prizes. Thousands of children and parents packed the venue, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere throughout the morning.







National Children’s Day is held annually on the second Saturday of January, with the aim of encouraging all sectors of society to take part in nurturing and developing young people. Pattaya City said the event reflects its commitment to supporting children and youth as vital human resources, helping them grow into responsible, capable citizens.

The city organised the event to promote creativity, confidence, discipline, and social responsibility among children, while also supporting physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development. Officials said the activities were designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, positive use of free time, and awareness of children’s roles within their families and communities.

The celebration featured stage performances by students from Pattaya City schools, educational exhibition booths, amusement zones, and a wide range of game stations offering prizes donated by government agencies, private companies, businesses, and individuals. Free food, snacks, and drinks were also distributed to children and their families.

Entertainment highlights included giant dinosaur displays, robots, traditional lion and golden dragon performances, and the colourful Circus Wonderland Parade. Children were also given hands-on experiences with military vehicles and a rescue basket truck operated by Pattaya’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division, allowing them to learn about emergency work at height in a safe environment.

City officials estimated that more than 5,000 children attended the event, with the venue filled with excitement and laughter throughout the day.





The biggest surprise came when Mayor Poramet appeared in a Mascot Circus costume as “Barron,” delighting children and parents alike. The mayor’s appearance sparked a rush of photo requests and added a memorable personal touch to the celebration.

In his Children’s Day message, the mayor emphasised that children and youth are the future of the nation and will one day carry the responsibility of developing Thailand. He encouraged young people to study diligently, develop useful skills, and take part in positive activities to prepare themselves for happy lives and for the continued progress of the country.









































