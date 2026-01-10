Chinese man critically injured after fall from fourth floor of Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese national was critically injured after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Pattaya late on the night of January 9, with police now investigating the cause of the incident.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit in Pattaya received a report at 11:06 p.m. of a person who had fallen from a height at a hotel in Soi Kor Phai 4, South Pattaya.

Rescue volunteers, medical staff from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, and officers from Pattaya City Police rushed to the scene. The hotel is a seven-storey building, and the injured man was found on the ground floor parking area near a storage space for equipment and paint cans.







The victim, a Chinese man estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, was found in critical condition with severe injuries. He was given emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital for urgent treatment. No identification documents were found on him at the time.

Preliminary checks indicated that the man had fallen from a fourth-floor fire escape stairwell. Hotel staff declined to provide details to the media.

A nearby street vendor, 43-year-old Ms Arunkamon, who operates a papaya salad stall in front of the hotel, said she heard a loud impact while working and initially thought an object had fallen. Shortly afterward, hotel staff ran to investigate and contacted rescue services.

Police investigators have cordoned off the area and are examining the scene in detail. Officers are also questioning three Chinese men who were staying in the same hotel room as the injured man to determine the circumstances leading up to the fall.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to establish whether the incident was an accident or involved other factors.



































