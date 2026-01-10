Pattaya launches high-speed water sports festival at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officially opened its annual Local Jet Ski and Speedboat Competition for 2026 on Saturday, January 10, with an opening ceremony held at Jomtien Beach, Chonburi province.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr Kritsana Boonsawad, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, and attended by senior city officials, members of the Pattaya City Council, representatives from the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organisation, the Pattaya Jet Ski Club, competition organisers, athletes, media representatives, and invited guests.







City officials highlighted Pattaya’s position as one of Thailand’s key tourism destinations, welcoming both Thai and international visitors year-round. With its coastline, facilities, and natural resources, Pattaya is considered well suited for hosting a wide range of water sports and recreational events, from local to international levels.

Pattaya City has placed increasing emphasis on developing and promoting water sports, including jet skiing, speedboats, sports boats, banana boats, windsurfing, wing foiling, and stand-up paddleboarding. The aim is to provide opportunities for local youth and residents to participate in sports, develop competitive skills, gain experience, and adopt healthier lifestyles through constructive use of leisure time.

The competition is jointly organised by Pattaya City and the Pattaya Jet Ski Club and is being held from January 8 to 11 at Jomtien Beach. The event is staged annually to encourage youth and local residents to improve their sporting abilities, foster unity and sportsmanship, promote physical fitness, and raise the overall standard of water sports competitions in Pattaya.

This year’s competition features a total of 12 racing categories. Speedboat events include four classes: Formula One (F1), Formula F5 two-cylinder open class, Formula F30 two-cylinder open class, and Sport Boat 40 open class.





Jet ski events cover nine categories, including Yamaha Pla O drag racing under 701cc (three-rider banana format), Yamaha Pla O 650cc two-up, Yamaha Pla O 650cc standard, Yamaha Pla O 650cc standard for competitors aged 45 and above, Yamaha Pla O 650cc endurance, junior jet ski slalom (ages 8–13) seated, junior jet ski slalom (ages 8–13) stand-up, Yamaha XL/VN under 700cc, and Runabout 800 stock class.

Winners will receive honorary trophies from Pattaya City along with total prize money exceeding 300,000 baht.











































