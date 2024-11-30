Rotary Club Global Pattaya hosts Rotary Sivakasi Pyrocity delegation for cultural exchange

PATTAYA, Thailand – Arun Murugan, President of the Rotary Club of Sivakasi Pyrocity from Tamil Nadu, India, along with a delegation of members, attended a recent meeting of the Rotary Club Global Pattaya at Brasserie La Ferme. The visit fostered a warm exchange of ideas, bridging cultural differences and highlighting the shared principles that unite Rotarians worldwide.

During the meeting, both clubs emphasized the Rotary values of service and community engagement. The event culminated in a symbolic flag exchange between Pres. Arun Murugan and Charter President Rose Gamito, of the Rotary Club Global Pattaya, underscoring the cordial spirit of the gathering.







Rotary Sivakasi Pyrocity was founded 18 years ago in Sivakasi, a city renowned globally for its fireworks and printing industries. Located in Virudhunagar District, Tamil Nadu, Sivakasi is responsible for producing 70% of India’s firecrackers and matches, and 30% of the country’s printed diaries. With over 25,000 people employed in these industries, the city’s economy thrives, generating an estimated turnover of ₹20 billion (US$240 million).

However, Sivakasi faces challenges, including frequent factory accidents and child labour concerns. Founded in the 15th century under the Pandya King Harikesari Parakkirama Pandian, Sivakasi has a rich history, having been ruled by the Pandyas, Vijayanagar Empire, Madurai Nayaks, and later, the British. A significant riot in 1899 marked a notable event in the city’s colonial past.

The visit of the Sivakasi delegation highlighted the power of international Rotary connections in fostering understanding and collaboration across borders. Both clubs expressed hopes for future joint initiatives aimed at addressing social challenges and strengthening community ties.

















































