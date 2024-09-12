Sponsorship committee prepares for Lions International Forum in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Lion Chanyut Hengtrakul, former Secretary to the Minister of Education, chaired the Pattaya Sponsorship Committee meeting on September 10 to prepare for the upcoming 61st Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum (OSEAL). The forum will be held from November 14-17, at the PEACH International Conference Center, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel in Pattaya.







The meeting took place at Chanyut & Friends Law Office on Central Pattaya Road. The OSEAL Forum aims to unite Lions Club members from across the region to foster connections, exchange ideas, and share cultural traditions. Participants from 15 countries are expected to attend.

The committee emphasized the need to secure sponsorships from local businesses to support the event. This initiative seeks to engage Pattaya’s business community, ensuring a successful forum that will create a positive experience for attendees and enhance the city’s international image.

Efforts to gather funding and support are progressing quickly. Local business operators and individuals interested in contributing are encouraged to contact their local Lions Clubs for more information.





































