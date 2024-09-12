Pattaya city confirms legality of café at Bali Hai lighthouse viewpoint

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has confirmed that the café at the Lighthouse Viewpoint on Bali Hai Cape in South Pattaya is operating legally under a lease agreement, following public concerns about its establishment on public land. The café’s owner stressed full compliance with regulations, including a ban on selling alcoholic beverages.







The café drew attention after a social media review led netizens to question whether it could legally operate on public land. Some called for an investigation into the authorization process.

On September 11, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai clarified that the café had leased the space legally through a public bidding process. He explained that the lighthouse area had previously been unused and deteriorating, prompting the city to auction the lease to revitalize the site for public use. The current operator won the bid with full legal rights.

Operating for over three months, the café, “Isan Rim Lay,” serves Thai and Isan (Northeastern) cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages. Open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., it pays a monthly rental fee of 54,000 THB for a three-year lease.

The café operates within a designated area of 30 meters wide and 8 meters deep, with strict rules prohibiting the sale or consumption of alcohol on the premises. City officials warned that any violation of these terms could result in immediate termination of the lease.

