Pattaya city council approves budget for CCTV installation at National Sports Center

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad presents the proposal for CCTV installation at the National Sports Center located on Soi Chaiyaphruek 2, East Pattaya during the Pattaya City Council meeting on September 11.PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Pattaya City Council meeting on September 11, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad proposed the allocation of budget funds from the fiscal year 2025 for a project to enhance safety at the National Sports Center, located on Soi Chaiyaphruek 2 in East Pattaya. The project involves the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to improve security in and around the facility.







The council’s decision to approve the project was based on authority granted under Section 31 of the Pattaya City Administration Act B.E. 2542 (1999) and its amendments, as well as Articles 15 and 19 of the Pattaya City Council Meeting Regulations. The installation of CCTV cameras aims to enhance public safety by improving monitoring at the National Sports Center, providing a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.

This initiative reflects Pattaya City’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure and ensuring public safety, particularly as the city prepares for the completion of the stadium in December 2025. The stadium, which will accommodate 20,000 spectators, is expected to play a key role in attracting tourism and potentially hosting world-class concerts and events.

Mayor Poramet highlighted the economic benefits of the stadium, emphasizing the need for continued support from the central government as future expansions are planned. Construction is ahead of schedule, and the city is closely monitoring progress to ensure the timely completion of the project.





































