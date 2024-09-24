Fundraising efforts underway for 61st Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting to discuss fundraising efforts for the 61st Orient and Southeast Asian Lions Forum (OSEAL) was held at the Chanyut Law Office in Central Pattaya on September 23. The gathering aimed to explore strategies for seeking sponsorship from local businesses, hotels, and entertainment establishments in Pattaya and Banglamung to support the upcoming forum, scheduled for November 14-17, 2024, at the PEACH International Conference Centre, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel.







The meeting was chaired by Lion Chanyut Hengtrakul, a former Secretary to the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Pattaya Fundraising Committee for the Lions Clubs International event. Joining him were Sanphet Suphabhawornsathien, Advisor of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, and Boonanan Pattanasin, President of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association. They outlined the sponsorship benefits for contributors, highlighting the international exposure available on Lions Club websites across 16 countries, along with various promotional privileges during the event.

Sponsors contributing THB 200,000 will receive global recognition, branding on event materials, two nights at a five-star hotel, a Diamond Lion plaque, and an invitation for two to the Loy Krathong celebration. Meanwhile, those contributing THB 100,000 or THB 50,000 will also enjoy similar benefits, with varying accommodations and plaque levels.







The meeting also encouraged Pattaya businesses to display “Welcome OSEAL” signs to greet international delegates. The next meeting is scheduled for October 2, 2024, at Pattaya City Hall, with Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expected to attend.

Chanyut Hengtrakul stated, “The 61st OSEAL Forum is anticipated to welcome around 8,000 Lions Club members from 16 countries across East Asia and Southeast Asia. The event aims to foster goodwill and cultural exchange while boosting local tourism and the economy.”





































