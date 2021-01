A speeding driver was hurt when he plowed his pickup truck into a utility pole in Pattaya and landed in the median ditch.

The unidentified driver of the Isuzu truck was trapped in the cab and suffered serious injuries in the Jan. 2 accident on Sukhumvit Road by a PTT gas station in the Rong Po area of Banglamung District.

The victim, in his mid-30s, was transported to Banglamung Hospital.

Police estimated the driver was speeding and, for some reason, lost control of the vehicle.