Pattaya expat bar raided for ignoring shut-down order

Banglamung officials raided a Jomtien Beach bar where expats carried on drinking as if there was no pandemic, disregarding the area’s shutdown order.

Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sangeid and a team of enforcement officers shut down J Bar Pattaya, a beer bar its manager insisted was a restaurant, although no food was being served late Jan. 1.









The bar was mostly full with local foreign expats and their Thai wives and girlfriends. The operator was arrested and charged with violating Chonburi’s shutdown order.

The owner faces a fine of 10,000 baht and/or a year in prison.

























