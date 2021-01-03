No lockdown in Pattaya, inter provincial travel allowed

Pattaya 3 Jan 2021 – The Chonburi Provincial Communicable Disease Control Committee will consider allowing people to eat at shopping malls and restaurants but it is necessary to strictly comply with public health measures.







Chonburi Governor Phakthorn Thianchai led a team to inspect the marine safety service point during the New Year festival at Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya, Chonburi, to provide moral support to officials and to assess the strictness of the COVID-19 prevention measures due to a high number of cases in the area.

The Governor of Chonburi Province said today the number of COVID-19 cases in Chonburi has significantly decreased. He said he will consider easing the measures already in place in order to minimize the impact on people. For example, shopping malls and restaurants must require customers to keep a distance from one another. However, to cancel a measure, it is necessary to make sure that the outbreak doesn’t then escalate. Another discussion on the matter will be held among members of the Chonburi Provincial Disease Control Committee.





He confirmed that there is no lockdown in Chonburi. People can still leave and visit the province without the need to self-quarantine at home, as all tourists have to comply with the measures of the Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Meanwhile, Mr Sonthaya Khunpluem, the Pattaya Mayor, said Chonburi has not introduced a lockdown so anyone can visit the province. There have been about 20-30 percent of normal tourist numbers in Pattaya during the New Year holiday, but the tourism pattern must be controlled in accordance with the government’s measures to ensure safety. Everyone must act to take care of the health of the entire community. Chonburi however, will soon consider modifying some of its measures. (NNT)















