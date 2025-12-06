Disabled lottery vendor tries to save drowning man but finds victim already dead on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disabled lottery vendor attempted a courageous rescue on Wednesday evening after spotting what appeared to be a drowning man off Pattaya Beach, only to find the victim had already died.

The incident occurred at 7:06 PM on December 4 near Pattaya Beach opposite Soi 2. Rescue teams and police responded immediately after receiving reports of a body floating in the water.







A crowd of locals and foreign tourists gathered at the scene as officers pulled the body onto the sand. The deceased, a man wearing a black T-shirt and long pants, has yet to be identified. No signs of assault were found, only drag marks from where the body was brought ashore as the tide receded.

According to witness Rungreung Buasaen, 44, children playing in the water first noticed the man lying face down in the sea. They alerted adults nearby, including a disabled lottery vendor identified as Chaowalit Klinkasorn, who has a leg impairment. Despite his condition, he immediately entered the water in an effort to save the man.





However, once he reached the victim, Chaowalit realized the man was already stiff and unresponsive. He then notified authorities.

Police have sent the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for autopsy and identification as the investigation continues.



































