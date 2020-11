A floating-restaurant supply boat caught fire in Pattaya Bay, but no one was injured.

Marine rescuers and the Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department responded to the Nov. 18 blaze and quickly extinguished the flames.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The speedboat, registered to Oriental Sky Corp., ferried cargo to a floating restaurant anchored in the bay.

The Cambodian driver was unhurt and brought to the Pattaya Police Station for questioning about how the fire started.