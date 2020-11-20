Hospital worker drives into ditch in Sattahip

A sleepy hospital worker suffered a minor injury after driving her Toyota into a ditch in Sattahip.

Witchuda Phommasuk, 30, suffered an apparent broken hand in the Nov. 19 single-car accident behind Thepprasit Taotan Temple.







An employee of Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center, Witchuda said she had gone to dinner with friends and had dozed off while going home. She awoke as the car hit the storm-drainage canal and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, plunging the car into the two-meter-deep ditch.

A witness reported she was speeding.

She was sent back to the hospital where she works for treatment.







