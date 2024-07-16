Spate of burglaries plagues residents of Khao Talo in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Khao Talo community have voiced serious concerns over a recent surge in burglaries, prompting fears and frustrations among the community. Numerous break-ins and thefts have left residents feeling vulnerable, with clear CCTV footage capturing the suspect in action, yet yielding no arrests.

Ms Hathairat (surname withheld), a 43-year-old tenant, disclosed being robbed twice. The burglar entered her room by prying open the door, stealing her belongings and leaving her living in constant fear, even while at home.







Mrs Jamreang Panprateep, the 57-year-old property owner, expressed dismay over the frequent burglaries, noting that police reports have yielded little response. She urged authorities to empathize with residents and take decisive action against the persistent thief, whose actions have caused distress and frustration.

Residents, faced with on-going insecurity, seek swift intervention from law enforcement to safeguard their homes and restore peace to their community amid economic challenges.





































