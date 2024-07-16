Bright Smiles initiative enhances dental health for Pattaya students

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Winai Inpitak recently launched the “Bright Smiles, Healthy Teeth” program at Nongprue Municipality Kindergarten. Partnering with the Ban Mabprachan Health Service Center’s dental department, the initiative aims to tackle oral health issues and promote better hygiene practices among local elementary school students.







Mayor Winai emphasized, “Dental health problems are prevalent among elementary students, significantly impacting their learning and development. Children aged 6-12 are particularly susceptible to cavities due to deep grooves in their teeth and a preference for sweets. Young children often struggle with proper oral care.”

As part of the program, Nongprue Municipality distributed oral hygiene kits to 1,250 students from grades 1-6 at Nongprue Municipality Kindergarten. The event included demonstrations on proper brushing techniques, dental plaque staining for cleaning effectiveness checks, and oral health check-ups.





































