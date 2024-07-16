Police crackdown on traffic violations along Jomtien Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – On July 14, Pattaya traffic police initiated a crackdown on traffic violations along Jomtien Beach Road as part of on-going efforts to enhance safety and streamline traffic flow in the area. Despite recent efforts to designate the road as a one-way street from Dong Tan Curve to Chaiyapruek intersection, authorities have observed numerous motorists disregarding the regulations, posing significant risks of accidents.







During the operation, eight motorists and bikers were apprehended for driving against the designated one-way direction. The crackdown aims not only to enforce traffic laws but also to promote awareness and compliance among both residents and tourists.

In response to the violations, the task force recommended augmenting traffic signage, including clear indicators for no entry, no passing, and no turning, to improve visibility and understanding of the regulations. Coordination with Pattaya city officials is underway to expedite the installation of these signs.





































