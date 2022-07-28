South Pattaya roadwork 70% complete

The massive drainage-system construction project on Second Road is 70% complete, with Pattaya officials urging the public to be patient with the disruptions caused, including baht buses blocking traffic lanes.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai inspected the intersection of South and Second Roads July 26 amid complaints that baht buses usually parked on the Second Road side now are blocking the left lane on South Road, preventing motorists turning left onto Thappraya Road.







Manote said there was nothing to be done about the issue, as the pickups cannot park where they usually do due to the fact the street is a debris field of holes, dirt and pipes.

The deputy mayor told the public that the long-term benefit of the new, larger drainage pipes outweighs the impact of temporary detours.

Work is about 70% complete and should be finished on time, he said.



































