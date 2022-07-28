Laem Chabang Port offers 126 million baht to Pattaya fishermen

Laem Chabang Port is offering up to 126 million baht to Pattaya-area fishermen affected by expansion of the harbor.

A committee evaluating the economic damage to the local fishing industry caused by Laem Chabang’s Phase 3 development begun in 2017 compensates them for waters lost due to the construction of landfill islands and widespread dredging.







A total 290 fishermen based in Banglamung District are eligible to receive 20,000-500,000 a year for up to 12 years.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho chaired a July 26 meeting to brief fishermen and take applications for compensation.

The port began offering compensation to fishermen last year.































