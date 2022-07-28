Pattaya prepares traffic, parking plans for long weekend

Pattaya officials prepared for another long weekend, learning from mistakes made during previous holidays to improve traffic and parking around Naklua markets and Bali Hai Pier

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, Santi Klongnoi, president of the Lan Po Community, joined city regulatory officers in organizing parking for the Lan Po Market during the King’s birthday weekend July 28-31.







Wuthisak said that during the July 13-17 holiday, city officers cleared traffic and organized parking successfully, with little traffic congestion. This weekend, the city will add more officers, a total of up to 15 an hour with more attention paid to the Pattaya Raksa Center where many vendors’ carts and motorcycles were parked along the wall, resulting in narrower parking space.





Cars heading into the market also will be restricted, with vehicles in the right lane forbidden from crossing over to enter the market. They will have to make a U-turn down the road.

Traffic lights also will be turned green along major routes to speed cars.

At Bali Hai Pier, the multipurpose zone again will be turned into a parking lot for 200 cars with 24-hour security.































