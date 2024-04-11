South Pattaya cleared of cable clutter in cleanup drive

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city, in conjunction with a private company, launched an initiative to bolster communication infrastructure by undertaking the cutting and organization of communication cables owned by the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Pattaya branch on April 10.







Centred on south Pattaya, the project sought to facilitate the smooth relocation of cables to underground projects and communication networks within the municipality. The collaboration with the private sector underscored a shared dedication to guaranteeing top-tier and reliable communication services for residents and businesses in the vicinity.































