Songkran blessing ceremony held for elderly citizens of Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet organised a solemn water pouring ceremony (Rod Nam Dam Hua) aimed at receiving blessings from the elderly citizens of Pattaya as part of the “Happy Songkran, Healthy Elderly” health promotion program on April 10.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the significance of April 13, designated as National Elderly Day by the government, underscoring the importance of honouring and cherishing the elder members of society. In alignment with this observance, Pattaya city, through the Health Promotion Division of the Department of Public Health and Environment, organized the water pouring ceremony to bestow blessings upon the elderly citizens of Pattaya, aiming to bring them joy, encouragement, and happiness.







The ceremony held at City Hall, not only sought to celebrate the elders but also aimed to uphold the rich Thai cultural tradition during the auspicious Songkran Festival, also known as the Thai New Year. Mayor Poramet extended heartfelt wishes for good health, both physically and mentally, urging the elderly to remain resilient and serve as pillars of strength for younger generations and the Pattaya community.

The event concluded with sincere wishes from the Pattaya city administration for the well-being and happiness of all citizens, particularly the elderly, during the festive season, encapsulating the spirit of unity and reverence for elders ingrained in Thai culture.

































