Songkran festivities kick off with water splashing at Pattaya bars

PATTAYA, Thailand – The spirited water play of the Songkran festival commenced on April 10 in the lively bar areas within Soi 7 and Soi 8 along the Pattaya beachfront, marking the beginning of the annual celebration. Water barrels and water guns have been strategically positioned to accommodate tourists flocking to the bars, eager to partake in the festive revelry.

Tourists are expected to immerse themselves in the traditional water play alongside fellow revelers, embracing the festive spirit as they enjoy their holidays during Songkran. The atmosphere is electrified with excitement as visitors from various countries venture out, armed with water guns, to engage in spirited water fights with bar staff and fellow travelers. Groups of revelers can be seen roaming the alleys, delighting in the refreshing splashes amidst the sweltering heat that has persisted for weeks.







In tandem with the festivities, local vendors have seized the opportunity presented by Songkran, gradually unveiling an array of water guns and waterproof pouches for sale to tourists. It is anticipated that these sales will generate significant income throughout the festival period, culminating in the grand Wan Lai Day (Pattaya Grand Songkran Day) on April 19.

The integration of tourists and local vendors underscores the vibrant and inclusive nature of Songkran celebrations in Pattaya. As the festival progresses, the streets are expected to come alive with laughter, joyous water splashes, and a sense of camaraderie among participants from all walks of life, further exemplifying the enduring spirit of Songkran in Pattaya.



































