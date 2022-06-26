South Pattaya Canal storm-drainage project 70% done

New storm-drainage pipelines leading to the Pattaya canal are 70% complete, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said.

The mayor on June 24 inspected progress of the project to lay pipes that will bring runoff to the canal from Thepprasit Road, South Road and Pratamnak Hill. The canal also accepts water from pipes on Third Road.







The canal has been widened to six meters at its origin point. Despite efforts by the city to clear all obstructions to the canal by private businesses, it still runs through a hotel and sections of the community which even has an island in the middle of the canal, obstructing water flow.

However, city officials have convinced business owners in the area to cooperate by demolishing all obstructions, which they have agreed to do.



Originally, the project planned to use pipes to send water from Sukhumvit Road down South Road to Walking Street and into the sea. But existing underground infrastructure thwarted that plan. So now the water will be sent to the canal instead, where pump station 12 will push the flow of water into the ocean.































