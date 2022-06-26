Thai Armed Forces ban recreational use of cannabis

All three branches of the Royal Thai Armed Forces have been instructed to ban the use of cannabis among its ranks, as well as raise public awareness about the risks involved in cultivating and consuming the plant. Related departments have also been instructed to publicize the risks, benefits and regulations related to cultivating, importing or having cannabis in possession.







According to Defense Ministry Spokesperson Col Jittanat Punnothok, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is enforcing a strict ban on all recreational cannabis use among military personnel as well as any promotion of such use on social media.



Col Jittanat said all organizations under the Ministry of Defense must adhere to regulations on cannabis use as issued by the Ministry of Public Health and are only permitted to consume cannabis for medical purposes.(NNT)

































