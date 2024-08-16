South Korean arrested for illegal entry and drug possession in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A South Korean man was arrested on August 14 in Pattaya for illegal entry into Thailand and drug possession following a coordinated operation by the Pattaya Tourist Police and Chonburi Immigration officers.

The arrest of 45-year-old Jimjung Kim came after the Pattaya Provincial Court issued a search warrant on the same day. Initially, authorities targeted Mr Kim’s residence at Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien Condominium, but upon arrival, discovered that he had already fled. Further investigations revealed that Mr Kim had relocated to The Ville Jomtien Village.







A subsequent raid at the new location, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Chief Inspector of Pattaya Tourist Police, resulted in the apprehension of Mr Kim inside the house. Upon examination of his passport, authorities found no valid entry stamp, and during interrogation, Mr Kim admitted to entering Thailand illegally through a natural crossing at the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo Province.

During a search of the house, police discovered 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “ice”), 0.4 grams of ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia in the living room. Mr Kim confessed that the drugs belonged to him.

Following the raid, police escorted Mr Kim back to Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien Condominium to conduct another search in accordance with the court warrant, but no illegal items were found.

Mr Kim was subsequently arrested and taken to Nongprue Police Station, where he was charged with illegal entry into the Kingdom of Thailand without authorization, drug use of crystal methamphetamine, and possession of Category 1 drugs (crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy) in violation of Thai law. The case has been handed over to local authorities for further legal proceedings.



































