Pattaya police intensify crackdown on reckless Kuwaiti bikers

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to growing concerns from local residents, Pattaya police launched a targeted operation on August 15 to prevent and suppress crime, specifically addressing disturbances caused by a group of Kuwaiti tourists. These tourists had been causing public nuisances by revving motorcycle engines, honking loudly, and riding recklessly through Soi Yen Sabai in South Pattaya.







The operation was spearheaded by Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, following numerous complaints from residents about the behaviour of the Middle Eastern tourists. The group was reported to have engaged in dangerous stunts, including wheelies and tire burns, which created thick smoke and led to accidents. Local residents captured videos of these incidents and submitted them to the authorities as evidence.

Police set up checkpoints along Soi Yen Sabai, strategically placing officers at both ends of the street to monitor and stop foreign tourists, with a particular focus on those from the Middle East riding loud motorcycles without helmets. During the operation, officers checked identification documents and conducted searches for illegal items, such as firearms and drugs, though none were found.

However, the police seized over 20 modified motorcycles, many of which were equipped with exhaust systems that exceeded legal noise limits. Some of the bikes lacked registration papers. The riders were charged with violating traffic laws, and authorities will be summoning the owners of the rental companies responsible for these vehicles. These owners will be informed about the need to cease modifications that cause public disturbances. Police have warned that if no improvements are made, legal action will be taken against the rental companies.



































