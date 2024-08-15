International media reports highlight surprising court ruling dismissing Thai Prime Minister

Foreign news outlets have widely covered the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office, with many viewing the ruling as unexpected.

CNN reported that the court’s decision took political analysts by surprise, as many had predicted that Srettha would not be disqualified. This ruling, CNN suggested, could plunge Thailand deeper into political uncertainty, especially following last week’s ruling to dissolve the Move Forward Party and ban its leaders from politics for 10 years. The network also noted that Paetongtarn Shinawatra is a potential candidate to succeed Srettha. If elected, she would become the third Prime Minister from the Shinawatra family, where Thaksin Shinawatra still holds political influence.







Similarly, the BBC saw the court’s ruling as another significant decision, further signaling increased political instability in Thailand. The country has a history of political upheaval and military coups. BBC also pointed out that Srettha rose to power by aligning with military-backed political factions to block the Move Forward Party from forming a government. Moreover, the outlet noted that Thai politics has long been plagued by corruption, and even those with serious criminal charges have held ministerial positions in the past.

Reuters, meanwhile, reported that Commerce Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will serve as acting Prime Minister. Parliament is expected to convene soon to vote for Srettha’s replacement, with key candidates being Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Anutin Charnvirakul, and General Prawit Wongsuwan. Reuters also speculated that the ruling might strain the fragile relationship between Thaksin Shinawatra and his opponents in the military and old power structures, who helped facilitate his return to Thailand last year after 15 years in exile.







The Guardian emphasized the economic ramifications of Srettha’s ousting, noting that it comes at a time when the government is struggling to revive the economy amid declining exports, reduced consumer spending, and rising household debt. The government had projected only a 2.7% growth rate for this year, which is lower than other ASEAN countries. Additionally, Thailand’s stock market has seen a decline of over 17% since the beginning of the year. (TNA)









































