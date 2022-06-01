Snappy pet dog attacks neighbor’s playful 2-year-old boy

A 2-year-old boy escaped serious injury when a neighbor’s pet dog attacked and bit him. Rescue officers from the Thammaratsamee Maneerat Foundation rushed to the scene of the incident at Nongree subdistrict in Chonburi where they found Miss Suay holding her son who was crying in fear and pain.

The mother said that while she left her son unattended in the yard, the neighbor’s dog got loose and walked into her property. Her son innocently walked up to the dog and wanted to play with it. But unfortunately the moody dog pounced on the child and bit him.







Upon hearing the boy’s screams Anucha Panvej, 24 who is the neighbor and uncle of the boy rushed to his rescue. He pulled his dog off the boy and lifted the boy away from the angry canine. The boy had bite marks on his face and arms. Paramedics applied emergency treatment to his wounds before speeding him off to Chonburi Hospital for further treatment and administration of the necessary rabies and tetanus immunization shots.





Anucha said that normally his dog is never angry. He likes to play with everyone. Apparently the hot weather was a little too much for him to bear and it got frustrated. In any case he will talk to his sister about keeping the child away from animals. He said that he will take better care to keep his dog distant from other people. He also said that this serves as a warning to other parents not to leave their children unattended, especially if there are animals in the vicinity.































