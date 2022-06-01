Pattaya police use hi-tech equipment to nab drunk drivers

As the scourge of the pandemic is slowly fading away, humanity still has another curse to deal with and that is people will continue to drink and drive. Pattaya bars and entertainment venues are opening again which will bring tens of thousands if not more of drunk drivers onto our roads. They will become extremely dangerous to themselves, pedestrians not to mention to other drivers.







After a period of leniency during the pandemic, Pattaya police chief, Pol.Col. Kullachart Kullachai ordered the reintroduction of police checkpoints throughout the city to ensure the safety of road users, and more especially to check and stop drunk drivers.





Pol.Lt.Col. Aruth Sapanon, Inspector of Pattaya Police traffic division took command of a checkpoint on Sukhumvit Road opposite the Pattaya Floating Market, May 30, where motorbike drivers and pillion riders were stopped and fined for not wearing crash helmets. Four or more wheeled vehicles were inspected for licenses and registrations. Drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol were give breathalyzer tests to check for blood alcohol content.

The police officers introduced Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP) technology such as CCTV cameras which sent images and sound to the command center for immediate online surveillance and supervision.

The chief of police advised people who intend to be drinking alcohol when they go out at night, to ask a non-drinker to drive their cars or use public transportation for their own safety and for the wellbeing of other innocent people on the streets.





































