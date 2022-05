The Election Commission endorsed Chadchart Sittipunt’s victory on Tuesday as the new and 17th governor of Bangkok.

Chadchart obtained 1,386,215 votes on May 22 election day.

The delay happened as the Office of the Election Commission informed it that there was a complaint accusing some campaign posters might have impacts on the fairness of the election. The office proposed the commission investigate the issue before certifying the vote result. (TNA)