Singaporean officials foster collaboration in talks with Pattaya City

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hall welcomed a delegation from the Singapore Embassy in Thailand on May 9. Led by Mr. Benedict Chua Jing Shen, Assistant Secretary to the Administrative and Consular Section, the visit aimed to foster deeper understanding and collaboration between the two entities.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul, together with Assistant Secretary to the Mayor, Pithaya Phirom-on, and other officials, engaged in constructive discussions with the Singaporean delegation. Topics ranged from Pattaya’s flourishing tourism industry to strategies for flood prevention and ambitious development plans.







One significant focus of the talks was the environmental impact assessment of proposed initiatives and the ambitious project to establish a comprehensive public transportation system in Pattaya. The envisioned high-speed rail network connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports, while also linking Pattaya Central Station to Cape Bali Hai, projected to be realized between 2027 and 2036.

The meeting highlighted Pattaya’s steadfast commitment to becoming a leading global tourism destination. Discussions underscored the city’s proactive stance on sustainable development and infrastructure enhancement, reflecting a shared vision for a prosperous and vibrant Pattaya.





































