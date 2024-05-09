Heavy rainfall may cause sudden flooding in Pattaya

The Department of Meteorology warns the northern and upper central regions of Thailand of thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, and heavy rainfall in some areas. People in the northern region should beware of the dangers of thunderstorms and strong winds, while those in the southern region should expect increased rainfall.







The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that the prevailing winds from the southeast and south will cover the northern and upper central regions, leading to thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, and heavy rainfall in some areas. People in these regions are advised to avoid open fields, large trees, weak structures, and unstable advertising signs. Farmers should take precautions to protect agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage. Heavy rainfall may lead to sudden flooding, so caution is advised for commuters passing through thunderstorm-prone areas.









In the southern region, including the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, winds will strengthen, resulting in increased rainfall and heavy rainfall in some areas. Mariners should avoid sailing in areas prone to thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius for the low and 35 to 38 degrees Celsius for the high.



































