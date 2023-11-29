Short-time hotels under scrutiny as Pattaya braces for high season

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the holiday season draws near, Pattaya authorities have launched a campaign to inspect and regulate short-time hotels that offer daily and temporary room rentals, in order to prevent underage activities and sexual harassment.

On November 27, a team of municipal officers, police officers from the administrative division, and officers from Pattaya Police Station visited several short-time hotels in the city and asked for cooperation from the operators. The team explained that they wanted to ensure the safety of individuals under 20 years of age who might be entering such establishments either to engage in illicit activities or to become victims of sexual abuse.







According to the authorities, the festive season attracts a large number of tourists to Pattaya, and there is a possibility of individuals making arrangements to meet in discreet locations. Unfortunately, some may intend to engage in illegal activities or even commit sexual harassment. Short-time hotels are considered high-risk locations for such incidents. The authorities implemented a strict inspection policy and sought cooperation from hotel operators to scrutinize identification cards of individuals entering their establishments, ensuring that the age of patrons is not less than 20 years.







Additionally, if any child or young person is observed, or if any inappropriate behavior or illegal activities are witnessed, hotel operators are requested to promptly report such incidents to the authorities. This collaboration aims to prevent criminal activities, sexual harassment, or any form of harm during the holiday season or on any other ordinary days. The authorities also warned that any hotel operator who fails to comply with the regulations or who facilitates underage activities or sexual harassment will face legal action and possible closure of their business. They urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and report any suspicious activities or incidents to the nearest police station.



























